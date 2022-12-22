Bank Of Japan Minutes On Tap For Friday

Japan will on Friday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on October 27-28, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the BoJ kept its massive monetary policy stimulus unchanged on Friday, defying the global tightening stance and maintaining its guidance on the interest rate despite the weakening yen. The policy board unanimously decided to maintain a negative interest rate of -0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the central bank.

Japan also will see November numbers for consumer prices; in October, overall inflation was up 0.6 percent on month and 3.7 percent on year, while core CPI rose 3.6 percent on year.

Australia will see November figures for private sector credit; in October, it was up 0.6 percent on month.

Malaysia will provide November data for consumer prices. Inflation is expected to rise 3.9 percent on year, easing from 4.0 percent in October.

Singapore will release November figures for consumer prices and industrial production. Overall inflation is expected to rise 6.5 percent on year, down from 6.7 percent in October, while core CPI is tipped to ease to 5.00 percent from 5.10 percent. Industrial production is expected to slip 1.2 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year after adding 0.9 percent on month and falling 0.8 percent on year.

Taiwan will see November numbers for industrial production and M2 money supply. In October, output was down 3.56 percent on year, while the money supply climbed 7.32 percent.

Economic News

