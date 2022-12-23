European Economics News Preview: Italy Business & Consumer Confidence Data Due

Business and consumer survey results from Italy and revised national accounts from Spain are the top economic news due on Friday.

At 2.45 am ET, France's INSEE is scheduled to issue producer prices for November. Prices had advanced 24.7 percent in October.

At 3.00 am ET, revised GDP data is due from Spain's statistical office INE. The flash estimate showed that economic growth eased to 0.2 percent from 1.5 percent in the second quarter. The statistical office is expected to confirm the preliminary estimate.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's and consumer confidence survey data. The business sentiment index is forecast to rise to 102.7 in December from 102.5 in the prior month. The consumer confidence index is seen at 98.5 versus 98.1 a month ago.

