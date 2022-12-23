French Producer Price Inflation Eases In November

France's producer price inflation eased further in November, though it remained strong overall amid still higher costs for coke and refined petroleum products, data from the statistical office Insee showed on Friday.

Industrial producer price inflation in the home market dropped to 21.5 percent in November from 24.7 percent in October.

The 50.6 percent surge in coke and refined petroleum product prices was largely responsible for November's high inflation rate, though slower than the 67.0 percent jump in October.

Producer prices in the foreign market grew 11.1 percent annually in November, and total producer price inflation moderated to 18.5 percent from 21.4 percent in October.

On a monthly basis, domestic producer prices rebounded 1.2 percent in November, following a 0.2 percent fall in the previous month.

Prices of mining and quarrying products, energy and water rose 4.9 percent over the month, while those of coke and refined petroleum products fell sharply by 11.5 percent.

