Taiwan Industrial Output Falls For Third Month

Taiwan's industrial production declined for the third straight month in November, as both the manufacturing and mining and quarrying sectors contracted sharply, preliminary data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Friday.

Industrial production decreased 4.93 percent year-on-year in November, after a revised 4.27 percent fall in October.

Mining and quarrying output declined the most by 6.47 percent annually in November, followed by manufacturing production with a 5.26 percent drop.

The output of the gas and electricity sectors barely changed, falling by 0.08 percent, while the output of the water sector increased by 1.06 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production slid a seasonally adjusted 1.06 percent from October, when it increased by 1.0 percent.

