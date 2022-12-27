Japan Industrial Output Data Due On Wednesday

Japan will on Wednesday release preliminary November numbers for industrial production, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Industrial output is expected to slip a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month after sinking 3.2 percent in October.

Economic News

