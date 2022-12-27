Finland Households More Pessimistic Than Ever, Business Morale Stagnates

Finland's consumer confidence worsened to a survey record low in December, as households were ever more pessimistic and gloomiest about their at present, survey figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The industrial sentiment remained stable at the end of the year after falling in the previous nine months, separate data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries revealed.

The consumer confidence index dropped to -18.5 in December from -16.9 in November.

The latest figure is the weakest in their measuring history from 1995 to 2022, the agency said.

The data was collected from 1,008 persons between December 1 to 15.

Consumers' views on their own economy at present were ever more pessimistic and gloomiest in measuring history, and expectations concerning their own economy also weakened.

There was a slight improvement in expectations regarding Finland's economy, but it remained very weak.

Households' intentions to spend money on durable goods also were at a record low, as they considered this was very poor for buying goods and raising a loan did not seem tempting either.

The survey revealed the highest inflation estimates in the survey's history, but expectations concerning it declined slightly further.

The industrial confidence index came in at -8 in December, unchanged from November, the Confederation of Finnish Industries said.

The construction confidence index declined two points to -14 in December. The reading was above the long-term average of -6.

The retail confidence indicator fell considerably by 10 points to -23 from -13. Meanwhile, the service sector confidence indicator improved to 4 from 1.

