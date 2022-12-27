Norway Retail Sales Rebound In November

Norway's retail sales rebounded in November amid a renewed increase in automotive fuel sales, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent month-on-month in November, reversing a 0.2 percent decrease in October.

Retail sales of automotive fuel alone grew by 3.4 percent over the month, and those of cultural or recreational goods gained 2.7 percent. Meanwhile, sales of the food and beverages category registered a slight rise of 0.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales declined at a slower pace of 3.6 percent in November, following a 5.0 percent fall a month ago.

