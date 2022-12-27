Lithuania Retail Sales Fall 1.8%

Lithuania's retail sales decreased for the seventh consecutive month in November, as both food and non-food sales continued to fall, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales, excluding VAT, fell a calendar-adjusted 1.8 percent year-on-year in November, following a 2.6 percent decrease in October.

Sales of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco declined 7.0 percent annually in November and those of non-food items dropped 4.2 percent.

Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motorcycles, slid 5.4 percent.

In November, mail-order or online sales were 19.0 percent lower than a year ago.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.3 percent in November.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.