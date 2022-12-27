South Korea Consumer Confidence Highest In 3 Months

South Korea's consumer sentiment improved to the highest level in three months in December as households' economic expectations strengthened, survey results from the Bank of Korea showed on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 89.9 in December from 86.5 in November. This was the highest since September.

Among sub-indicators, the measure of assessment of current living standards remained unchanged at 83 in December and that for the view on future living standards increased by three points to 85.

The index measuring future household income rose two points to 95, while that concerning future household spending gained one point to 108.

The survey showed that household sentiment index concerning the current domestic economic situation rose five points from November to 51, and that concerning future economic conditions rose eight points to 62.

The inflation for the coming year is seen at 3.8 percent.

The survey was conducted among 2,500 households between December 12 and 19.

