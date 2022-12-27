U.S. Stocks May Move To The Upside In Early Trading

With trading resuming following the long Christmas weekend, stocks may move to the upside in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the , with the Dow futures up by 196 points.

Early buying interest may be generated in reaction to news that China plans to ease Covid travel restrictions in the coming weeks.

China said it would drop quarantine requirements for international arrivals beginning January 8 in a major step towards reopening its borders and marking another shift from its so-called zero-Covid policy.

Trading activity is likely to be remain relatively subdued, however, as some traders remain away from their desks following the holiday.

A light economic calendar may also keep traders on the sidelines, although reports on pending home sales, weekly jobless claims and Chicago-area activity may attract attention later this week.

Following the sharp pullback seen during trading on Thursday, stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Friday. The major averages fluctuated after recovering from an early move to the downside but managed to close in positive territory.

The S&P 500 climbed 22.43 points or 0.6 percent to 3,844.82 and the Dow rose 176.44 points or 0.5 percent to 33,203.93, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq edged up 21.74 points or 0.2 percent to 10,497.86 after ending Thursday's trading at its lowest closing level in well over a month.

For the week, the Dow advanced by 0.9 percent, while the S&P 500 dipped by 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq tumbled by 1.9 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Tuesday, with several markets still closed for holidays. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index inched up by 0.2 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped by 1.0 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K. markets remain closed, the German DAX Index is up by 0.8 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.59 to $80.15 a barrel after surging $2.07 to $79.56 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after rising $8.90 to $1,804.20 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are advancing $11.40 to $1,815.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 133.45 yen versus the 132.88 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0629 compared to last Friday's $1.0637.

