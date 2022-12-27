Futures Pointing To Initial Strength On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Tuesday, with stocks likely to move to the upside as trading resumes following the long Christmas weekend.

Early buying interest may be generated in reaction to news that China plans to ease Covid travel restrictions in the coming weeks.

China said it would drop quarantine requirements for international arrivals beginning January 8 in a major step towards reopening its borders and marking another shift from its so-called zero-Covid policy.

Trading activity is likely to be remain relatively subdued, however, as some traders remain away from their desks following the holiday.

A light economic calendar may also keep traders on the sidelines, although reports on pending home sales, weekly jobless claims and Chicago-area activity may attract attention later this week.

Following the sharp pullback seen during trading on Thursday, stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Friday. The major averages fluctuated after recovering from an early move to the downside but managed to close in positive territory.

The S&P 500 climbed 22.43 points or 0.6 percent to 3,844.82 and the Dow rose 176.44 points or 0.5 percent to 33,203.93, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq edged up 21.74 points or 0.2 percent to 10,497.86 after ending Thursday's trading at its lowest closing level in well over a month.

For the week, the Dow advanced by 0.9 percent, while the S&P 500 dipped by 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq tumbled by 1.9 percent.

The turnaround by stocks came after revised data from the University of Michigan showed one-year inflation expectations fell by more previously estimated in the month of December.

The report showed one-year inflation expectations in December were downwardly revised to 4.4 percent from 4.6 percent.

One-year inflation expectations were at the lowest level in 18 months, down sharply from 4.9 percent in November.

"Declines in short-run inflation expectations were visible across the distribution of age, income, education, as well as political party identification," said Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu..

Five-year inflation expectations in December were also downwardly revised to 2.9 percent from 3.0 percent, which was unchanged from November.

The early weakness on Wall Street came as a closely watched Commerce Department reading on inflation showed consumer price growth slowed by more than expected in the month of November.

The reading on inflation, which is said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve, showed the annual rate of consumer price growth slowed to 5.5 percent in November from an upwardly revised 6.1 percent in October.

Economists had expected the annual rate of consumer price growth to slow to 5.3 percent from the 6.0 percent originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding food and energy prices, annual core consumer price growth slowed to 4.7 percent in November from 5.0 percent in October, in line with economist estimates.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices crept up by 0.1 percent in November after climbing by 0.4 percent in October, while core consumer prices edged up by 0.2 percent in November after rising by 0.3 percent in October.

"Inflation is trending lower, but a return to 2% inflation is far away," said Oren Klachkin, Lead U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics. "More policy tightening by the Fed early next year is likely."

Overall trading activity was somewhat subdued, however, as some traders looked to get a head start on the holiday weekend.

Oil-related stocks saw substantial strength on the day amid a surge by the price of crude oil. Reflecting the strength in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index soared by 4.0 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index spiked by 2.6 percent.

Natural gas stocks also benefitted from a sharp increase by the price of the commodity, with the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index jumping by 2.6 percent.

Retail and transportation stocks also saw notable strength on the day, while biotechnology stocks came under pressure, dragging the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index down by 1.3 percent.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are climbing $0.59 to $80.15 a barrel after surging $2.07 to $79.56 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after rising $8.90 to $1,804.20 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are advancing $11.40 to $1,815.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 133.45 yen versus the 132.88 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0629 compared to last Friday's $1.0637.

Asia

Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday after China said it would drop quarantine requirements for international arrivals beginning January 8 in a major step towards reopening its borders and marking another shift from its so-called zero-Covid policy.

Investors also digested a slew of economic data from Japan and awaited the release of the Bank of Japan's summary of opinions of the December 19-20 meeting due Wednesday for directional cues.

Chinese shares rose sharply as investor optimism over the scrapping of the quarantine requirement offset weak industrial profits data released earlier in the day. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rallied 1.0 percent to close at 3,095.57.

China's industrial profits declined at a faster rate in the January to November period, as slowing demand and the resurgence of COVID cases weighed on industrial activity, official data showed.

Industrial profits decreased 3.6 percent in the January to November period, which was bigger than the 3.0 percent decline in January to October.

Japanese shares finished modestly higher, touching a one-week high, led by gains in the retail and travel sectors.

The Nikkei 225 Index edged up 0.2 percent to 26,447.87, as the latest readings on unemployment, housing starts and retail sales proved to be a mixed bag. The broader Topix ended 0.4 percent higher at 1,910.15.

Takashimaya soared 7.1 percent after the department-store operator boosted its fiscal-year earnings guidance.

Japan Airlines climbed 2.2 percent and ANA Holdings added 1.4 percent as China's plan to lift Covid quarantine requirements raised hopes for a return of big-spending Chinese tourists.

Financials also performed well after the Bank of Japan raised the policy ceiling for long-term yields in an unexpected hawkish shift last week.

Seoul stocks ended higher for a second day running on hopes for China's reopening. The Kospi climbed 0.7 percent to 2,332.79.

Cosmetic giant Amorepacific jumped 6.4 percent on hopes for the revival of the world's second-largest .

Markets in Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong were closed for holidays.

Europe

European stocks have moved mostly higher on Tuesday as trading resumes after a long Christmas holiday weekend.

While U.K. remain closed for a public holiday, the German DAX Index is up by 0.8 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1.1 percent.

China-exposed luxury firms LVMH and Kering have shown strong moves to the upside on hopes of improved Chinese demand.

Skanska AB, a Swedish construction and development firm, has also moved higher after it signed a $56 million contract with AECOM to repair Norfolk Naval Shipyard berths in Portsmouth, Virginia.

On the other hand, Swiss fintech Leonteq has tumbled after lowering its profit expectations for 2022, citing reduced client demand.

U.S. Economic Reports

Standard & Poor's is scheduled to release its report on home prices in major metropolitan areas in the month of October at 9 am ET.

At 1 pm ET, the Treasury Department is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $42 billion worth of two-year notes.

