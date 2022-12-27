Researchers Develop New Bacterial Therapy To Cure Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is one of the most dangerous forms of cancer in the United States and in the world. Present-day cures are not very effective, leaving patients with very few options. A promising new strategy to treat lung cancer has been bacterial therapy, but while this form of treatment has quickly gone from laboratory experiments to clinical trials in the last five years, the most effective form of treatment for certain types of cancers is in combination with other drugs.

Researchers at Columbia Engineering said that they have developed a pre-clinical evaluation pipeline for characterization of bacterial therapies in lung cancer models. Their new study, published on December 13 by Scientific Reports, brings together bacterial therapies with other modalities of treatment to better treatment efficacy without any additional toxicity. This new approach could rapidly characterize bacterial therapies and mix them with current targeted therapies for lung cancer.

First author of the study, Dhruba Deb, said, "We envision a fast and selective expansion of our pipeline to improve treatment efficacy and safety for solid tumors."

The team used RNA sequencing to discover how cancer cells were responding to bacteria at the cellular and molecular levels. They built a hypothesis on which molecular pathways of cancer cells were helping the cells to be resistant to the bacteria therapy. To test their hypothesis, the researchers blocked these pathways with current cancer drugs and showed that combining the drugs with bacterial toxins is more effective in eliminating lung cancer cells. They validated the combination of bacteria therapy with an AKT-inhibitor as an example in mouse models of lung cancer.

Commenting on the study findings, Upal Basu Roy, executive director of research, LUNGevity Foundation, USA, said, "This new study describes an exciting drug development pipeline that has been previously unexplored in lung cancer -- the use of toxins derived from bacteria. The pre-clinical data presented in the manuscript provides a strong rationale for continued research in this area, thereby opening up the possibility of new treatment options for patients diagnosed with this lethal disease."

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News