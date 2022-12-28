South Korea Retail Sales Sink 1.8% In November

The value of retail sales in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent on month in November, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.

That missed expectations for a decline of 1.0 percent following the 0.2 percent contraction in October.

On a yearly basis, retail sales were down 2.2 percent - again missing forecasts for a decline of 1.5 percent following the 0.7 percent drop in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.