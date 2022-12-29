Turkish Economic Confidence Highest In 10 Months

Turkey's economic sentiment improved slightly in December to the highest level in ten months as morale strengthened in all sectors, while households were more pessimistic on the economic situation, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute in Ankara showed on Thursday.

The economic sentiment index rose to 97.6 in December from 96.9 in November. The score was the highest since February.

Among components, the confidence index for the manufacturing industry increased to 101.6 in December from 101.3 in November, and the measure for services climbed to 127.5 from 121.9.

The sentiment index for retail trade strengthened to 127.5, and that in construction rose to 92.6.

Data also showed that the consumer confidence index weakened to 75.6 in December from 76.6 in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.