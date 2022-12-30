European Economics News Preview: UK Nationwide House Price Data Due

House price data from the UK is the major economic news due on an otherwise light Friday.

At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due for December. House price inflation is expected to ease to 2.3 percent from 4.4 percent in November.

At 3.00 am ET, the Swiss KOF leading indicator is due. Economists forecast the index to rise to 90.5 in December from 89.5 a month ago.

In the meantime, Spain's INE is scheduled to issue flash consumer and harmonized prices for December. EU harmonized inflation is forecast to ease to 6.0 percent from 6.7 percent in November.

At 4.00 am ET, Bank of Spain releases the balance of payments for October.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.