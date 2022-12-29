South Korea Inflation Data Due On Friday

South Korea will on Friday release December figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In November, overall inflation was down 0.1 percent on month and up 5.0 percent on year, while core CPI rose 0.3 percent on month and 4.3 percent on year.

Also, the in South Korea are closed for New Year's Eve, while the markets in Australia and New Zealand will have half-day sessions.

