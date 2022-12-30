Dutch Business Confidence Highest In 4 Months On Stronger Output Expectations

The Netherlands' sentiment improved to the highest in four months in December, as entrepreneurs were more positive about the expected activity, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

The producer sentiment index rose to 3.3 in December from 3.0 in November. Further, this was well above the long-term average score of 1.1.

The latest sentiment was the highest since August, when it was 4.6.

Entrepreneurs were more positive about the production in the next three months, the agency said.

They were less positive about their order position and more negative about finished goods.

Among industries, entrepreneurs in the electrical engineering and machinery industries were the most positive in December.

