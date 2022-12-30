Estonia Retail Sales Fall 2.0%

Estonia's retail sales continued to decline in November, led by a slump in sales at stores selling manufacturing goods, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.

Retail sales fell 2.0 percent yearly in November, following a 4.0 percent decline in October.

Stores selling manufacturing goods influenced the most, with a 7.0 percent annually decrease in November.

"Turnover decreased in most sectors, except for stores selling textiles, clothing, and footwear, in which turnover was up by 2 percent, and for pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics, where turnover remained at last year's level," Johanna Linda Pihlak, an analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

Compared to the previous month, retail sales grew 4.0 percent in November, after remaining unchanged in the prior month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the turnover of retail sales climbed 2.0 percent monthly in November.

