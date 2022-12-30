Turkish Trade Deficit Widens In November

Turkey's trade deficit increased in November, as imports rose more than exports, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Friday.

The trade deficit widened to $8.756 billion in November from $5.447 billion in the same month last year. In October, the trade deficit was $7.9 billion.

Exports rose 2.1 percent yearly in November and imports grew 14.0 percent.

Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade surplus was $175 million in November.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports rose 0.4 percent monthly in November and imports declined 0.4 percent.

On a calendar adjusted basis, exports increased 2.2 percent and imports grew 14.4 percent from a year ago.

During the January to November period, exports and imports climbed 13.9 percent and 36.6 percent, respectively. The trade deficit advanced to 153.4 percent year-on-year to $99.805 billion.

Economic News

