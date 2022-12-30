Austria Producer Price Inflation Eases In November

Austria's producer price inflation slowed in November but remained at a high level due to the increase in energy costs, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.

Producer prices climbed 15.4 percent year-over-year in November, after an 18.5 percent increase in October.

Energy prices alone surged 39.1 percent annually in November and those for intermediate goods registered an increase of 9.3 percent.

Prices for consumer goods and capital goods grew 8.0 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively, in November.

On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 1.1 percent in November, reversing a 0.1 percent slight gain in the previous month.

