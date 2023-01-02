European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final Manufacturing PMI Data Due

Results of the purchasing managers' survey for the manufacturing sector from the euro area and other major Eurozone economies are the top economic news on the opening weekday of the new year.

At 3.15 am ET, Purchasing Managers' survey results from Spain are due. The manufacturing PMI is forecast to rise to 46.2 in December from 45.7 in the previous month.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy's manufacturing PMI survey data is due. Economists forecast the indicator to improve marginally to 48.5 in December from 48.4 in the previous month.

At 3.50 am ET, S&P Global publishes France's final factory PMI survey report. The final reading is seen at 48.9 in December, in line with flash estimate and up from 48.3 in November.

At 3.55 am ET, Germany's final manufacturing PMI is due. Economists forecast the factory PMI to match the flash estimate of 47.4 in December versus 46.2 in the previous month.

At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to release Eurozone final PMI survey results. The flash estimate showed that the index climbed to 47.8 in December from 47.1 in November.

