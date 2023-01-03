European Economic News Preview: Germany Flash Inflation, Unemployment Due

Flash inflation and unemployment data from Germany and final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results from the UK are the top economic news due on Tuesday.

At 3.30 am ET, Swiss manufacturing PMI survey data is due. The PMI is expected to fall to 53.3 in December from 53.9 in the previous month.

At 3.55 am ET, the Federal Labor Agency publishes Germany unemployment figures for December. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 5.6 percent.



At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P/CIPS manufacturing PMI survey results are due. Economists forecast the PMI to fall to 44.7 in December from 46.5 in November.

At 8.00 am ET, Destatis publishes Germany's flash consumer and harmonized prices for December. Consumer price inflation is forecast to ease to 9.1 percent from 10.0 percent in November.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.