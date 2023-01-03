Taiwan Manufacturing Contraction Softens On Weaker Demand, Output

Taiwan's manufacturing contraction eased at the end of the year, but remained marked overall amid still severe falls in output and new orders, survey figures from S&P Global showed on Tuesday.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 44.6 in December from 41.6 in November. However, any score below 50 signals contraction.

New orders rose at the slowest pace in six months, though they were among the sharpest in the survey's history.

Despite easing from November, the rate of fall in new export was sharp amid lower demand across Europe, mainland China, and the US in particular.

The contraction in production was also sharp in December, but the pace of decline was the softest since June.

Companies maintained their caution in relation to hiring due to the lack of strain on operating capacity. After a slight dip in November, employment numbers remained largely stable by the end of the year.

New orders rose at the slowest pace in six months, though they were among the sharpest in the survey's history.

Manufacturers remained pessimistic about production expectations in the year-ahead on concerns over the global , inflation, and weak customer demand.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.