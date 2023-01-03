World Market Trends

World remain anxious ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday and the jobs data from the U.S. on Friday. A drop in the manufacturing activity in China also swayed sentiment.

Asian stocks finished mixed. European benchmarks are mostly trading higher as prospects of cooler inflation from Germany lifted sentiment. Wall Street Futures indicate gains on opening.

The Dollar Index soared ahead of release of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices declined amidst anxiety over impact of Covid spread on Chinese demand as well as global oil demand. Gold rallied amidst hopes that the Fed would slow down on its rate hikes. Cryptocurrencies remain subdued.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,377.00, up 0.69%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,869.40, up 0.78%

Germany's DAX at 14,241.25, up 1.22%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,595.98, up 1.94%

France's CAC 40 at 6,664.36, up 1.06%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,903.45, up 1.23%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 26,094.50, up 0.00% (December 30)

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 6,946.20, down 1.31%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,116.51, up 0.88%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,145.29, up 1.84%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0529, down 1.25%

GBPUSD at 1.1911, down 1.11%

USDJPY at 130.71, down 0.02%

AUDUSD at 0.6698, down 1.53%

USDCAD at 1.3636, up 0.48%

Dollar Index at 104.80, up 1.24%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.743%, down 2.30%

Germany at 2.3640%, down 3.39%

France at 2.884%, down 3.51%

U.K. at 3.5925%, down 2.09%

Japan at 0.408%, down 2.39%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $84.62, down 1.50%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Feb) at $79.03, down 1.53%

Gold Futures (Feb) at $1,839.35, up 0.72%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $16,745.13, up 0.05%

Ethereum at $1,217.28, down 0.07%

BNB at $245.88, down 0.48%

XRP at $0.3467, up 0.23%

Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.0718, down 0.20%

