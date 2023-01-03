Japan Manufacturing PMI Data Due On Wednesday

Japan will on Wednesday release December results for the manufacturing PMI from Jibun Bank, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The PMI is expected to show a score of 48.8, down slightly from 49.0 in November.

Hong Kong will see November numbers for retail sales; in October, sales were up 3.9 percent on year.

Economic News

