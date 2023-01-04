China Services PMI Data Due On Thursday

China will on Thursday see December results for the services PMI from Caixin, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In November, the PMI score was 46.7.

Singapore will provide November numbers for retail sales; in October, sales were up 0.1 percent on month and 10.4 percent on year.

Thailand will release December data for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 6.00 percent for overall inflation - up from 5.55 percent in November. Core CPI is pegged at an annual 3.26 percent, up marginally from 3.22 percent in the previous month.

Japan will see December figures for household confidence and monetary base. In November, the consumer confidence index score was 28.6, while the monetary base dropped 6.4 percent on year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.