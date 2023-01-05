European Economics Preview: Germany Foreign Trade, Construction PMI Due

Foreign trade and construction Purchasing Managers' survey results from Germany are the top economic news due on Thursday.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's foreign trade data for November. Exports are forecast to rise 0.2 percent on month, reversing a 0.6 percent fall in October. The fall in imports is expected to ease to 0.5 percent from 3.7 percent in the previous month.

At 3.30 am ET, S&P Global publishes Germany's construction PMI data.

At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P/CIPS construction PMI data is due. Economists forecast the index to rise to 49.0 in December from 48.2 in the previous month.

Half an hour later, Eurostat releases euro area producer prices for November. Producer price inflation is seen easing to 27.5 percent from 30.8 percent in October.



Also, Italy's statistical office ISTAT releases consumer and harmonized prices for December. Consumer price inflation is seen at 11.6 percent versus 11.8 percent in November.

Economic News

