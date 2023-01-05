Finland Trade Balance Logs Surplus

Finland's trade balance swung to a surplus in November as exports increased faster than imports, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Thursday.

The trade balance logged a surplus of EUR 420 million in November versus a deficit of EUR 405 million in the same month last year. In October, the trade deficit was EUR 960 million.

Exports gained 21.5 percent year-on-year in November and imports grew 8.5 percent.

Shipments to the EU countries rose 0.8 percent in November and imports from those nations advanced 9.9 percent.

Exports to countries outside the EU surged 49.8 percent in November and imports from those countries rose 6.7 percent.

Economic News

