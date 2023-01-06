Dutch Inflation Lowest In 6 Months On Energy Price Slowdown

The Netherlands' consumer price inflation eased further in December to the lowest level in six months, largely due to a slowdown in the price growth of energy, preliminary data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 9.6 percent year-on-year in December, slightly slower than the 9.9 percent increase in the previous month.

Further, this was the slowest inflation rate since June, when prices had grown 8.6 percent.

Prices for energy including motor fuels grew 30.0 percent annually in December, but much slower than the 41.3 percent surge in the previous month.

Meanwhile, food, beverages and tobacco prices rose at a faster pace of 14.0 percent from last year versus a 12.9 percent spike in November.

Inflation, based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, also slowed to 11.0 percent in December from 11.3 percent in the previous month.

