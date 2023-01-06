Swiss Retail Sales Fall 1.3%

Switzerland's retail sales continued to fall in November, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.

Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays fell a working-day adjusted 1.3 percent year-on-year in November. Sales decreased 2.6 percent in October.

Sales of non-food declined 0.3 percent yearly in November and those of food, beverages, and tobacco decreased 3.7 percent, the agency said.

Retail sales, excluding service stations, deteriorated by 0.9 percent in November from a year ago.

On a monthly basis, retail sales grew 1.5 percent in November.

In nominal terms, retail sales decreased 1.3 annually and advanced by 1.6 percent monthly in November.

