World Market Trends

World market sentiment continued to be influenced by concerns over the Fed's likely actions. Data from the U.S. on Thursday which showed private businesses creating more jobs than expected added to the anxiety created by the Fed's hints that interest rates would stay high for longer than expected. The Dollar Index extended gains. Markets now await the monthly jobs data from the U.S. for fresh cues on the Fed's likely moves.

Inflation in the Euro Area falling more than expected helped limit losses. The rise in the consumer confidence indicator in the Euro Area also weighed on sentiment.

Asian stocks finished mostly higher. European benchmarks are trading mixed. Wall Street Futures indicate mild gains on opening.

The Dollar Index surged ahead. Bond yields mostly moved higher. Crude oil prices extended gains on optimism over China reopening. Gold edged lower. Cryptocurrencies are trading below the flatline.

Here is a snapshot of the world at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 32,949.60, up 0.06%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,810.10, up 0.05%

Germany's DAX at 14,420.85, down 0.11%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,654.43, up 0.27%

France's CAC 40 at 6,771.56, up 0.15%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,959.15, down 0.01%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 25,973.85, up 0.59%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,109.60, up 0.65%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,157.64, up 0.08%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,991.64, down 0.29%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0510, down 0.09%

GBPUSD at 1.1865, down 0.35%

USDJPY at 134.29, up 0.67%

AUDUSD at 0.6743, down 0.10%

USDCAD at 1.3618, up 0.36%

Dollar Index at 105.43, up 0.37%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.738%, up 0.44%

Germany at 2.3195%, up 0.50%

France at 2.835%, up 0.51%

U.K. at 3.6015%, up 1.34%

Japan at 0.498%, down 0.30%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $79.28, up 0.75%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Feb) at $74.29, up 0.84%

Gold Futures (Feb) at $1,840.25, down 0.02%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $16,787.94, down 0.16%

Ethereum at $1,247.91, down 0.08%

BNB at $256.52, up 0.05%

XRP at $0.3357, down 1.48%

Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.07093, down 2.86%

