The monthly jobs report, Factory Orders, and other economic announcements might get special attention on Friday.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.

Asian shares finished broadly up, while European shares are trading mostly up.

As of 7.05 am ET, the Dow futures were up 36.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 1.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 38.75 points.

The U.S. major averages finished lower on Thursday. The Dow slumped 339.69 points or 1.0 percent to 32,930.08, the Nasdaq plunged 152.52 points or 1.5 percent to 10,305.24 and the S&P 500 tumbled 44.87 points or 1.2 percent to 3,808.10.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Employment Situation for December will be published at 8.30 am ET. The nonfarm payroll consensus is 200,000, while it was up 263,000 in the prior month. The unemployment rate is expected to increase by 3.7 percent, while it was up 3.7 percent.

Average hourly earnings are expected to increase by 0.4 percent, while it was up 0.6 percent in the prior month.

The Commerce Department's Factory Order for November is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is down 0.7 percent, while it was up 1.0 percent in October.

Institute for Supply Management's Services Index for December will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 55.0, while it was up 56.5 in November.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic to participate in panel discussion at the American Economic Association annual meeting at 11.15 am ET.



Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin will speak in person before the 21st Annual Economic Forecast Forum at 12.15 pm ET.

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook will participate in a panel discussion hosted by the American Finance Association at 3.30 pm ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count for the week will be announced at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 863 and the U.S. rig count was 779.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic to participate in Global Economic Outlook panel hosted by the National Association for Business Economics at the American Economic Association Annual Meeting.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally higher at 3,157.64.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.29 percent at 20,991.64.

Japanese shares finished notably higher. The Nikkei average climbed 0.59 percent to 25,973.85 while the broader Topix index closed 0.37 percent higher at 1,875.76.

Australian advanced on Friday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.65 percent to 7,109.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.68 percent higher at 7,308.80.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 20.20 points or 0.30 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 6.36 points or 0.04 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 20.76 points or 0.27 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 25.81 points or 0.23 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.16 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News