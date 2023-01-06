Upbeat Jobs Data May Lead To Initial Strength On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Friday, with stocks likely to move back to the upside following the sharp pullback seen in the previous session.

The upward momentum on Wall Street comes following the release of a closely watched Labor Department report showing employment in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in the month of December.

The report said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 223,000 jobs in December after surging by a revised 256,000 jobs in November.

Economists had expected employment to shoot up by 200,000 jobs compared to the addition of 263,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate edged down to 3.5 percent in December from a revised 3.6 percent in November.

The unemployment rate was expected to come in unchanged compared to the 3.7 percent originally reported for the previous month.

While the upbeat jobs data may add to recent concerns about the outlook for interest rates, traders may feel higher rates were priced in following yesterday's stronger-than-expected private sector jobs data.

Stocks moved sharply lower in early trading on Thursday and remained firmly negative throughout the session. With the steep drop on the day, the major averages more than offset the gains posted on Wednesday.

The major averages all showed notable moves to the downside on the day. The Dow slumped 339.69 points or 1.0 percent to 32,930.08, the Nasdaq plunged 152.52 points or 1.5 percent to 10,305.24 and the S&P 500 tumbled 44.87 points or 1.2 percent to 3,808.10.

The weakness on Wall Street came following the release of a report from payroll processor ADP showing private sector employment in the U.S. jumped by much more than expected in the month of December.

ADP said private sector employment shot up by 235,000 jobs in December after surging by an upwardly revised 182,000 jobs in November.

Economists had expected employment to jump by about 150,000 jobs compared to the addition of 127,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

While the stronger than expected job growth points to continued strength in the labor market, the data added to concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

Traders worry continued labor market tightness could encourage the Federal Reserve to continue aggressively raising interest rates in the coming months.

The Fed released the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, indicating the central bank plans to continue raising interest rates and keep rates at a restrictive level for "some time."

On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched employment report for the month of December.

Economists currently expect employment to jump by 200,000 jobs in December after surging by 263,000 jobs in November, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.7 percent.

With the monthly jobs report looming, the Labor Department released a report this morning showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended December 31st.

The report said initial jobless claims slipped to 204,000, a decrease of 19,000 from the previous week's revised level of 223,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to come in unchanged compared to the 225,000 originally reported for the previous week.

A separate report released by the Commerce Department showed the U.S. trade deficit narrowed significantly more than expected in the month of November.

Software stocks turned in some of the worst performances on the day, with the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index tumbling by 3.2 percent to a nearly two-month closing low.

Interest rate-sensitive commercial real estate and utilities stocks also saw considerable weakness, dragging the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index and the Dow Jones Utility Average down by 2.7 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

Chemical stocks also showed a significant move to the downside, resulting in a 2.2 percent slump by the S&P Chemical Sector Index.

Semiconductor, transportation and banking stocks also saw notable weakness, while energy, steel and airline stocks bucked the downtrend.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are inching up $0.11 to $73.78 a barrel after climbing $0.83 to $73.67 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after falling $18.40 to $1,840.60 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are edging up $4.30 to $1,844.90 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 133.48 yen versus the 133.41 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0523 compared to yesterday's $1.0522.

Asia

Asian stocks rose broadly on Friday amid optimism surrounding China's reopening and expectations of more stimulus to support domestic demand.

Data showing continued strength in the U.S. labor market added to economic optimism but fed fears of more policy tightening.

Investors awaited key U.S. jobs data later in the day for additional clues on the Federal Reserve's rate-hike stance.

China's Shanghai Composite index fluctuated before finishing marginally higher at 3,157.64 on hopes for normalization in economic activity after authorities said that the first wave of infections has hit a peak in cities including Beijing and Tianjin.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.29 percent at 20,991.64, giving up earlier gains as Ni Hong, head of China's housing regulator, vowed to give strong support to first-time homebuyers.

Japanese shares finished notably higher as the yen continued its retreat from a seven-month peak for a fourth straight day. Encouraging data on the country's service sector also boosted sentiment.

The Nikkei average climbed 0.59 percent to 25,973.85 while the broader Topix index closed 0.37 percent higher at 1,875.76, led by exporters, drug makers, shipping firms and stocks.

Honda Motor, Sony, Tokyo Electron, Nippon Yusen, Mitsui OSK lines and Daiichi Sankyo jumped 2-4 percent.

Seoul stocks posted strong gains, with chip-related stocks, battery makers and financials leading the surge. The Kospi average jumped 1.12 percent to 2,289.97.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 1.4 percent despite reporting the lowest quarterly operating profit estimate in eight years.

Australian advanced as miners rallied after top steel producer China announced reopening of its border with Hong Kong. Heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto rose 2-3 percent. Energy stocks also gained ground as oil prices rebounded from two days of losses.

Magellan Financial Group plummeted 10.5 percent after it reported a decline in assets under management.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.65 percent to 7,109.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.68 percent higher at 7,308.80.

Europe

European stocks were narrowly mixed on Friday, as investors awaited Eurozone inflation data and the all-important U.S. jobs data later in the day for directional cues.

U.K. stocks outperformed as resource stocks gained ground amid optimism surrounding China's reopening and expectations of more stimulus to support domestic demand.

The pan European STOXX 600 was marginally higher at 439.42 after closing 0.2 percent lower on Thursday.

The German DAX dipped 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 was little changed while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore rose 1-2 percent on hopes for normalization in Chinese economic activity after authorities said that the first wave of infections has hit a peak in cities including Beijing and Tianjin.

Oil & gas firm Shell gained 1 percent after saying that it expects around $2 billion additional tax hit on its fourth quarter of 2022.

Frasers Group shares fell 1.3 percent. The retail, sport and intellectual property group issued an update regarding its investment in German luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss AG.

Clarkson, a shipping services provider, jumped 7 percent as it reported strong trading throughout the final quarter, particularly from the broking division.

The company said it now expects fiscal 2022 results to be ahead of current market expectations.

Essentra, a provider of essential components and solutions, plunged 8 percent after its fourth-quarter continuing revenue declined around 3 percent from last year, on a like-for-like or LFL trading day adjusted basis.

Roche Holding advanced 1.5 percent. Genentech, a member of the Swiss drug major, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review to its bispecific antibody glofitamab for people with relapsed or refractory large B-Cell lymphoma.

U.S. Economic Reports

At 10 am ET, the Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release its report on service sector activity in the month of December.

The ISM's services PMI is expected to edge down to 55.0 in December from 56.5 in November, although a reading above 50 would still indicate growth.

The Commerce Department is also due to release its report on factory orders in the month of November at 10 am ET. Factory orders are expected to slump by 0.9 percent in November after jumping by 1.0 percent in October.

At 11:15 am ET, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic is scheduled to participate in a Global Economic Outlook panel hosted by the National Association for Business Economics at the American Economic Association Annual Meeting.

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook is also due to participate in an Inflation What Lies Ahead panel hosted by the American Finance Association at the 2023 Allied Social Science Associations Annual Meeting at 11:15 am ET.

At 12:15 pm ET, Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin is scheduled to speak before the 21st Annual Economic Forecast Forum presented by the N.C. Chamber and the North Carolina Bankers Association.

Bostic is due to participate in a panel on Lessons from the Pandemic: Two Years Out hosted by the International Banking, Economics and Finance Association at the American Economic Association annual meeting at 3:30 pm ET.

