Australia Building Approval Data Due On Monday

Australia will on Monday release November numbers for building approvals, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In October, approvals were down 6.0 percent on month and 6.4 percent on year.

Also, the in Japan are closed on Monday for Coming of Age Day and will re-open on Tuesday.

