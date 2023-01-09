Japan Household Spending Data Due On Tuesday

Japan will on Tuesday release November numbers for household spending, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Spending is expected to fall 0.5 percent on month and rise 0.5 percent on year after gaining 1.1 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year in October.

Japan also will see December data for Tokyo inflation. In November, overall Tokyo inflation was up 3.8 percent on year and core CPI rose an annual 3.6 percent.

South Korea will provide November figures for its current account; in October, the current account surplus was $0.883 billion.

Malaysia will see unemployment data for November; in October, the jobless rate was 3.6 percent.

