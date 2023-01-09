European Economics Preview: Germany Industrial Output Data Due

Industrial production from Germany and unemployment from the euro area are the top economic news due on Monday.

At 1.45 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is scheduled to issue Swiss unemployment data for December. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 2.1 percent from 2.0 percent in November.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is set to publish Germany industrial production for November. Economists forecast industrial output to grow marginally by 0.1 percent from October, when output was down 0.1 percent.

At 2.45 am ET, foreign trade and current account figures are due. The trade deficit is seen narrowing to EUR 11.3 billion in November from EUR 12.2 billion in October.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes unemployment data for November. Economists expect the jobless rate to remain unchanged at 7.8 percent.

Half an hour later, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. The investor sentiment index is forecast to rise to -18.0 in January from -21.0 in December.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area unemployment for November. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 6.5 percent.

Economic News

