Swiss Jobless Rate At 2.1%

Switzerland's unemployment rate increased marginally in December and fell to the lowest level in more than two decades in the year 2022, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Monday.

The unadjusted unemployment rate rose to 2.1 percent in December from 2.0 percent in November.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.6 percent.

The number of registered unemployed persons increased to 96,941 in December from 91,327 in the prior month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, climbed to 2.0 percent in December from 1.9 percent in November.

Data also showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell to 1.9 percent from 2.0 percent.

The annual average unemployment rate dropped to 2.2 percent in 2022 from 3.0 percent in 2021. This was the lowest rate in over 20 years.

In 2022, the number of unemployed persons decreased by 38,037 to 99,5777.

