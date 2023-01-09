Futures Pointing To Continued Strength On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Monday, with stocks likely to extend the rally seen in the previous session.

Stocks may continue to benefit from optimism about the outlook for interest rates following last Friday's weaker than expected reading on service sector activity.

Indications that China is finally reopening following the latest Covid-19 wave may also contribute to continued buying interest.

Trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to release of a report on consumer price inflation on Thursday.

The report, which is expected to show a notable slowdown in the annual rate of consumer price growth, could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates.

After opening on a slightly cautious note, U.S. stocks turned in a fine performance on Friday, and the major averages all ended with strong gains.

The Dow ended with a gain of 700.53 points or 2.1 percent at 33,630.61. The S&P 500 surged 86.98 points or 2.3 percent to 3,895.08, while the Nasdaq jumped 264.05 points or 2.6 percent to 10,569.29.

Stocks rallied as investors hoped a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing U.S. service sector activity unexpectedly contracted in the month of December will convince the Federal Reserve to continue to slow their aggressive pace on interest rate hikes.

The ISM said its services PMI tumbled to 49.6 in December from 56.5 in November, with a reading below 50 indicating a contraction. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 55.0.

With the much bigger than expected decrease, the index indicated a contraction for the first time since May 2020, when it hit 45.2.

Data from the Labor Department showed employment in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in the month of December.

The report said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 223,000 jobs in December after surging by a revised 256,000 jobs in November.

Economists had expected employment to shoot up by 200,000 jobs compared to the addition of 263,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate edged down to 3.5 percent in December from a revised 3.6 percent in November.

The unemployment rate was expected to come in unchanged compared to the 3.7 percent originally reported for the previous month.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are jumping $2.35 to $76.12 a barrel after inching up $0.10 to $73.77 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after surging $29.10 to $1,869.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $9.80 to $1,879.50 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 132.13 yen versus the 132.08 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0695 compared to last Friday's $1.0644.

Asia

Asian stocks rallied on Monday, as signs of a slowdown in U.S. wage growth stoked hopes of smaller Fed rate hikes and China reopened its borders for the first time in three years.

A weaker dollar lifted gold prices, while oil traded up nearly 2 percent in Asian trading on hopes for a demand recovery in China, the largest crude importer in the world.

China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6 percent to 3,176.08 as Beijing prepares to relax restrictions on borrowing for property developers.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 1.9 percent to 21,388.34 amid expectations that Chinese economic growth will eventually rebound this year.

Japanese were closed on account of the Coming-of-Age holiday.

Seoul stocks extended gains for the fourth straight session amid expectations of slower U.S. rate hikes and hopes of a demand recovery in China.

The Kospi soared 2.6 percent to 2,350.19. Hyundai Motor, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and LG Energy Solution jumped 3-5 percent.

Australian markets ended higher for the fourth day running, with energy stocks and gold miners leading the surge. Santos, Woodside Energy, Northern Star Resources and Newcrest Mining added 1-3 percent.

Computershare tumbled 5.5 percent in the tech sector after a brokerage downgrade. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.6 percent to 7,151.30, while the broader All Ordinaries Index closed 0.6 percent higher at 7,355.80.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index edged up 0.2 percent to 11,646.45 in light trading.

Europe

European stocks have moved mostly higher on Monday after rallying in the previous session on optimism surrounding China's reopening and expectations of slower rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

There was some cheer on the economic front, with German industrial production recovering at a faster than expected pace in November.

Industrial output grew 0.2 percent from October, when output was down by revised 0.4 percent, Destatis said. Production was expected to gain 0.1 percent.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is nearly unchanged, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.8 percent.

Nordex AG, a German wind turbine maker, jumped 3.2 percent after saying it had received an order from a utility in the end of 2022 to supply and install ten N149/4.X turbines for a wind farm in North-Rhine Westphalia, Germany.

Ipsen fell about 1 percent after the French biopharmaceutical company entered into a merger deal with Albireo, a rare disease company focused on the development of bile acid modulators to treat pediatric and adult liver diseases.

Automaker Renault fell 1.6 percent as it announced the success of its Renaulution Shareplan for Group employees.

Telecom major Orange S.A. dropped 1.4 percent after it signed a memorandum of understanding with Canal+ Group, a mass media firm, to sell OCS pay TV package and Orange Studio, the film and series co-production arm.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore jumped 1-3 percent as China opened its borders for travel for the first time in three years as part of its new policy on COVID-19.

Oil & gas firm BP Plc added 1.3 percent and Shell rose 1.2 percent, tracking gains in crude oil prices.

Keller Group shares plunged 7 percent. The engineering contractor said it has identified a financial reporting fraud in its Austral Business Unit in Australia.

Vodafone dropped 1 percent. The telecom major has entered into a deal with 4iG Public Limited Company and Corvinus Zrt, a Hungarian state holding firm, to sell Vodafone Magyarország Zrt, for a cash consideration of HUF 660 billion or 1.7 billion euros.

Drug major AstraZeneca lost about 1 percent after it agreed to buy U.S. biotech CinCor Pharma.

Gaming firm Devolver Digital slumped 5.5 percent and Frontier Developments nosedived 40 percent after disappointing trading updates.

U.S. Economic Reports

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic is scheduled to participate in a moderated conversation on the economic outlook before the Rotary Club of Atlanta at 12:30 pm ET.

At 3 pm ET, the Federal Reserve is due to release its report on consumer credit in the month of November. Consumer credit is expected to increase by $25.0 billion.

