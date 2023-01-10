Philippines Exports Rise 13.2%, Trade Deficit Narrows

The Philippine trade deficit narrows in November from the last year, as exports increased and imports declined, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed on Tuesday.

The trade deficit declined to $3.677 billion in November from $4.710 billion in the same month last year. In October, the deficit was $3.312 billion.

Exports rose 13.2 percent yearly in November, after a 20.3 percent growth in October.

Imports dropped 1.9 percent annually in November, after a 7.7 percent growth in the previous month. Imports declined for the first time in twenty-two months.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.