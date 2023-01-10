Wall Street Poised To Open Lower

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Tuesday.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech and earnings might be the highlights today.

Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading down.

As of 7.00 am ET, the Dow futures were down 128.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 12.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 43.50 points.

The U.S. major averages were mostly down on Monday. The Dow finished down 112.96 points or 0.34 percent at 33,517.65, and the S&P 500 settled lower by 2.99 points or 0.08 percent at 3,892.09. The Nasdaq settled with a gain of 66.36 points or 0.63 percent at 10,635.65, well off the session's high of 10,807.26.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Wholesale Inventories (Preliminary) for November will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is up 1.0 percent, while it was up 0.5 percent in the prior month.

Three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will participate in Central Bank Independence panel before the Sveriges Riksbank International Symposium on Central Bank Independence at 9.00 am ET.

In the corporate sector, Albertsons, TD Synnex, and Bed Bath & Beyond will be reporting their earnings today.

Asian stocks finished mixed on Tuesday. Chinese shares snapped a six-day winning streak. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.21 percent to 3,169.51.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.27 percent to 21,331.46 on concerns the recent rally in the opening days of 2023 is overdone.

Japanese shares closed up. The Nikkei average climbed 0.78 percent to 26,17.56. The broader Topix index settled 0.27 percent higher at 1,880.88.

Australian finished lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.28 percent to 7,131 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.26 percent lower at 7,336.60.

European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 47.34 points or 0.69 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 68.83 points or 0.47 percent. FTSE 100 of England is down 17.65 points or 0.23 percent. The Swiss Market Index is declining 94.57 points or 0.84 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.50 percent.

