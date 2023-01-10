Brazil Inflation At 22-Month Low

Brazil's consumer price inflation eased for the sixth straight month in December to reach its lowest level in nearly two years, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index climbed 5.79 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 5.90 percent rise in November. Economists had expected inflation to ease to 5.60 percent.

Moreover, this was the lowest inflation rate since February 2021, when prices had risen 5.20 percent.

It is also the fourth consecutive time that inflation is above the national monetary council's target of 3.5 percent and a ceiling of 5 percent in 2022, the agency said.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.62 percent in December, following a 0.41 percent rise in the previous month. The expected increase was 0.45 percent.

Prices grew most in and personal care by 1.60 percent over the month, closely followed by clothing with a 1.52 percent gain.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.