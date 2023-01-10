Lithuania Producer Price Inflation Slows To 20.7%

Lithuania's producer price inflation eased to the lowest in ten months in December but remained strong, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index increased 20.7 percent year-on-year in December, after a 23.9 percent growth in November.

Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices rose 17.2 percent annually in November after a 19.4 percent increase in the preceding month.

Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market advanced 30.9 percent annually in December, and prices for products sold on the foreign market climbed 12.2 percent from a year ago.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices declined 2.2 percent in December, following a 1.6 percent drop in the prior month. Prices contracted for the second consecutive month.

Another data revealed that the EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index for consumer prices or HICP, grew 20.0 percent yearly in December and rose 0.1 percent from a month ago.

