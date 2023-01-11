Ireland Unemployment Rate Falls For First Time In 6 Months

Irish jobless rate declined for the first time in six months in December amid a steep fall in the youth unemployment, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office in Dublin showed Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.3 percent after remaining at 4.4 percent in the past four months. The latest figure was the lowest since July, when it was at 4.3 percent.

In December 2021, the jobless rate was 5.1 percent.

Ireland's youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, fell to 11.5 percent from 11.9 percent. A year ago, the jobless rate was 10.7 percent.

"The rate of 4.3 percent in December 2022 was lower than the pre-pandemic level of 4.8 percent recorded in December 2019," John Mullane, statistician in the Labor Market Analysis Section of the CSO, said.

The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed fell to 114,500 persons in December, from 117,000 in November . Compared to the same month a year ago, the figure dropped by 18,600 persons.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.