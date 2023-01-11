U.S. Stocks May See Further Upside In Early Trading

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Wednesday, with stocks likely to extend the upward move seen over the course of the previous session.

The upward momentum on Wall Street partly reflects ongoing optimism about China's reopening, which has partly offset concerns about the global outlook .

Traders may also look to continue picking up stocks at relatively reduced levels following the considerable weakness seen last year.

Tech stocks have seen a notable benefit from bargain hunting, with the Nasdaq closing higher for three consecutive sessions.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the release of a highly anticipated report on consumer price inflation on Thursday.

The report is expected to show a slowdown in the annual rate of consumer price growth and could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates.

After swinging between gains and losses until a little past noon, U.S. stocks climbed higher and settled on a firm note on Tuesday. Optimism surrounding China's reopening helped offset concerns about interest rates.

The major averages all ended with strong gains. The Dow ended higher by 186.45 points or 0.6 percent at 33,704.10. The S&P 500 settled at 3,919.25, up 27.16 points or 0.7 percent from the previous close. The Nasdaq jumped 106.98 points or 1.0 percent to settle at 10,742.63.

Although China's decision to reopen its businesses has raised some optimism about the growth prospects for the country's economy, reports showing a surge in Covid cases in Henan, the country's third-most populous province, fueled concerns about the dreaded infection and rendered the mood cautious early on in the session.

San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly said she expects interest rates to rise beyond 5 percent this year. Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic also said interest rates need to be raised above 5 percent.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Powell emphasized the need for the central bank to be free of political influence while it tackles high inflation. Powell noted in a speech delivered to Sweden's Riksbank that stabilizing prices requires making tough decisions that can be unpopular politically.

Caterpillar climbed 1.6 percent. Verizon, Visa, Goldman Sachs, Amgen, Travelers Companies, 3M, and American Express gained 1 to 1.5 percent.

Warner Bros. shares climbed more than 8 percent following a rating upgrade by Bank of America.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond skyrocketed more than 27 percent despite the company reporting a wider than expected fiscal third quarter loss.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are jumping $1 to $76.12 a barrel after climbing $0.49 to $75.12 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,882.20, up $5.70 compared to the previous session's close of $1,876.50. On Tuesday, gold edged down $1.30.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 132.68 yen compared to the 132.26 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0748 compared to yesterday's $1.0733.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as caution crept in ahead of the release of U.S. consumer price inflation data on Thursday. The report is expected to show further softening.

The Aussie dollar resumed its upward journey after data showed inflation in the country accelerated in November on higher housing and food prices and retail sales rose to record levels.

Elsewhere, China signaled less strict measures against tech giants as part of measures to drive economic growth, create more jobs and increase international competitiveness amid renewed headwinds from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The dollar index hovered close to a seven-month low in Asian trading, helping bullion price push higher. Oil prices weakened on signs of rising U.S. stockpiles.

China's Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.2 percent to 3,161.84 as new bank loan figures for December beat estimates. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.5 percent to 21,436.05.

Tech giants such as Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings soared around 3 percent after China signaled that it would wind down regulatory scrutiny of the country's biggest internet firms.

Japanese shares rallied as a weaker yen lifted export-oriented stocks. Heavyweight Fast Retailing added 1.4 percent after saying it would raise wages by as much as 40 percent.

The Nikkei 225 Index jumped 1.0 percent to 26,446.00, while the broader Topix closed 1.1 percent higher at 1,901.25.

Seoul stocks eked out modest gains to extend gains for the sixth day running, with tech, auto and airline stocks pacing the gainers. The Kospi gained 0.4 percent to settle at 2,359.53.

Australian advanced as data showed retail sales grew more than expected in November and CPI inflation in the country bounced back to a 30-year high in November - putting more pressure on the Reserve Bank to keep raising interest rates.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index advanced 0.9 percent to 7,195.30, while the broader All Ordinaries Index closed 0.9 percent higher at 7,406.40.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark NZX-50 Index ended down 0.2 percent at 11,636.39.

Europe

European stocks have moved higher on Wednesday, as optimism surrounding China's reopening offsets lingering worries about slowing global growth and interest rates staying high for a longer period.

After Fed Chair Jerome Powell refrained from commenting on rate policy at a symposium, investors now await the release of U.S. inflation data on Thursday for additional clues on the rate outlook.

While the German DAX Index is up by 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1.0 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.8 percent.

Higher commodity prices have lifted miners, with Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore posting notable gains.

Bayer has also rallied on a Bloomberg report that activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners has built a stake in the pharmaceutical company.

Wind turbine maker Nordex AG has also jumped after bagging a contract from SSE Renewables to supply 29 N117/3600 turbines for the "Yellow River" wind farm in Ireland.



Meanwhile, specialty chemical company Sika has tumbled despite the company backing its earnings guidance for the fiscal year of 2022.

Supermarket group Sainsbury's has also fallen as investors react to its chief's comments on price cuts, inflation and energy costs.

U.S. Economic Reports

The Energy Information Administration is scheduled to release its report on oil inventories in the week ended January 6th at 10:30 am ET.

Crude oil inventories are expected to decrease by 2.2 million barrels after rising by 1.7 million barrels in the previous week.

At 1 pm ET, the Treasury Department is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $32 billion worth of ten-year notes.

