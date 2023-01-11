China Inflation Data Due On Thursday

China will on Thursday release December data for consumer and producer prices, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Overall consumer prices are expected to slip 0.1 percent on month and rise 1.8 percent on year after falling 0.2 percent on month and climbing 1.6 percent on year in November. Producer prices are tipped to ease an annual 0.1 percent after sinking 1.3 percent in the previous month.

Australia will provide November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In October, imports and exports were both down 1.0 percent on month, resulting in a trade surplus of A$12.217 billion.

Japan will see November numbers for current account and December data for bank lending and the eco watchers survey. The current account is expected to show a surplus of 471 billion yen following the 64.1 billion yen deficit in October,

Overall bank lending was up 2.7 percent on year in November, while the eco watchers survey for current conditions had a score of 48.1 and the outlook was at 45.1.

