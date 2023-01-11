Japan Has Y1,803.6 Billion Current Account Surplus

Japan posted a current account surplus of 1,803.6 billion yen in November, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday - up 16.4 percent on year.

That beat expectations for a surplus of 471 billion yen following the 64,1 billion yen deficit in October.

Exports were up 20.7 percent on year at 9.008 trillion yen and imports jumped an annual 33.8 percent to 10.546 trillion yen for a trade deficit of 1.537 trillion yen.

The capital account showed a deficit of 10.8 billion yen, while the financial account saw a surplus of 938.1 billion yen.

Economic News

