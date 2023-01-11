Japan Overall Bank Lending Rises 2.7% On Year

Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.7 percent on year in December, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 596.525 trillion yen.

That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the November reading.

Excluding trusts, lending increased an annual 3.0 percent to 519.589 trillion yen, while lending from trusts rose 0.8 percent to 76936 trillion yen.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, overall lending was up 2.7 percent on year.

Lending from foreign banks was up 11.7 percent on year, both in December and in Q4.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.