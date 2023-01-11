logo
China Consumer Prices Unchanged In December

Published:

Consumer prices in China were flat on month in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That beat expectations for a decline of 0.1 percent following the 0.2 percent drop in November.

On a yearly basis, inflation rose 1.8 percent - in line with expectations and up from 1.6 percent in the previous month.

The bureau also said that producer prices sank 0.7 percent on year versus expectations for a fall 0.1 percent after slipping 1.3 percent a month earlier.

