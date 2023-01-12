Finland Current Account Logs Surplus

Finland's current account registered a surplus in November after a deficit in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

The current account balance logged a surplus of EUR 1.045 billion in November versus a deficit of EUR 312 million in October.

In the same period last year, the current account surplus was EUR 678 million.

The goods account in the balance of payment terms was EUR 1.2 billion in surplus. Meanwhile, the service account balance showed a deficit of EUR 0.2 billion.

The primary income account was EUR 0.3 billion in surplus, while the secondary income account was EUR 0.2 billion in deficit.

Data showed that the 12-month moving total of the current account was EUR 9.5 billion in deficit.

