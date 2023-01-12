India Industrial Production Rebounds In November

India's industrial production rebounded in November underpinned by broad based growth across all sectors, data from the statistics ministry revealed Thursday.

Industrial production advanced 7.1 percent on yearly basis, reversing a revised 4.2 percent fall in October. This was also much bigger than the 2.6 percent increase expected by economists.

Production of electricity posted a double digit growth of 12.7 percent. Mining output grew 9.7 percent and manufacturing advanced 6.1 percent.

During April to November, industrial production grew 5.5 percent from the same period last year.

